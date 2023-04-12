Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $566.73

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 566.73 ($7.02) and traded as low as GBX 442 ($5.47). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 455 ($5.63), with a volume of 26,594 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 502.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 566.73. The firm has a market cap of £102.85 million, a PE ratio of 561.73 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.40. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,098.77%.

In other Wynnstay Group news, insider Gareth Davies sold 6,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.58), for a total value of £37,031.94 ($45,859.99). In other Wynnstay Group news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.41), for a total value of £9,561.56 ($11,840.94). Also, insider Gareth Davies sold 6,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.58), for a total value of £37,031.94 ($45,859.99). Company insiders own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

