Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,923 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 82.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,795,000 after buying an additional 6,219,864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the third quarter worth $18,421,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the third quarter worth $17,583,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kyndryl by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

KD opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

