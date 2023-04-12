Xponance Inc. Acquires 4,414 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $1,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.16.
Insider Activity at ChargePoint
ChargePoint Stock Performance
NYSE:CHPT opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.70. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.