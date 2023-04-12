Xponance Inc. Acquires 511 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,260 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVA. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Enviva by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enviva by 20.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Enviva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,688,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116,438 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 2,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.00. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.54 million. Analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -139.23%.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

