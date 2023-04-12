Xponance Inc. Acquires 5,685 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 279,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 345,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 337,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.