Xponance Inc. Acquires 5,737 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,955.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 22.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

NYSE VRT opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -250.95, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

