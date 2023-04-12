Xponance Inc. Acquires 936 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLG opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $76.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -218.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

