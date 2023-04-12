Xponance Inc. Acquires New Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,320,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 986,455 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

AGNC stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Insider Activity

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

