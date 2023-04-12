Xponance Inc. Acquires New Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,528,000 after buying an additional 220,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,375,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,839 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,545,000 after purchasing an additional 572,129 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares in the last quarter.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.28. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

