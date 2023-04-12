Xponance Inc. Acquires New Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 207,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 31,679 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 134,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after purchasing an additional 393,486 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ST opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.69.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.