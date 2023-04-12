Xponance Inc. Acquires New Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,623,000 after purchasing an additional 220,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,547,000 after purchasing an additional 581,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 103,059 shares of company stock worth $5,983,892 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $67.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASO shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

