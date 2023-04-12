Xponance Inc. Acquires New Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 378,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,523 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

NYSE FN opened at $101.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.38. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Stories

