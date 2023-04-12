Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,597 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERT. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Certara by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

