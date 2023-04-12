Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,086 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 20.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens started coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of UCBI opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

