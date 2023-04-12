Xponance Inc. Buys 1,184 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Wayfair Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of W stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $351,369.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $351,369.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $233,033.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,923.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,755 shares of company stock worth $2,131,062. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.