Xponance Inc. Buys 120 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average of $103.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.