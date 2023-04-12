Xponance Inc. Buys 1,843 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,829 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 359.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,258 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tripadvisor Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 156.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.