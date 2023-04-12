Xponance Inc. Buys 3,718 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of S. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 530,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 138,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 15,997 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 1,426.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 643,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after buying an additional 601,346 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 412,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of S stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $38.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.52.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $693,826.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 604,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,682,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 7,488 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $115,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $693,826.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 604,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,682,936.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,910. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on S shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

