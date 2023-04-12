Xponance Inc. Buys New Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ESAB by 71.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ESAB by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the third quarter worth about $139,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,574 shares of company stock valued at $737,105. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

