Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 10,880 Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

MGY stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 59.22%. The business had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 9.77%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

