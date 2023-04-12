Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 16,460 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in Clarivate by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 518,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 27.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 232,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.
Clarivate Stock Up 2.7 %
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarivate (CLVT)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.