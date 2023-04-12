Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 16,460 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in Clarivate by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 518,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 27.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 232,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Clarivate Stock Up 2.7 %

Clarivate Company Profile

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

