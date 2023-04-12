Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 4,040 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 31,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $70.18.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,398.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

