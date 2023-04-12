Xponance Inc. Grows Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NewMarket by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 12,580.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NewMarket Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $367.66 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $370.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.93 and its 200 day moving average is $327.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $682.56 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

About NewMarket

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Featured Articles

