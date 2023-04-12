Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viasat

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $291,573. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Price Performance

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.27. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.26). Viasat had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $651.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

