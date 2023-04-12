Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter valued at about $16,563,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after purchasing an additional 692,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 426,224 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,323.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 331,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JBG SMITH Properties

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

