Xponance Inc. Has $156,000 Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Chico Wealth RIA boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,298,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $224,675.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,265.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $224,675.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,265.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $224,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,282,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,464,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,511 shares of company stock worth $4,903,381. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

