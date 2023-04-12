Xponance Inc. Has $234,000 Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

