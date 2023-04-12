Xponance Inc. Has $298,000 Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Doximity by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 98.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 4.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 7.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Doximity Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

DOCS opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.84. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $52.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.20 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 29.59%. On average, analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.