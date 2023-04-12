Xponance Inc. Has $298,000 Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Doximity by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 98.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 4.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 7.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Doximity
In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Doximity Price Performance
DOCS opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.84. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $52.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.20 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 29.59%. On average, analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Doximity Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
