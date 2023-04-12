Xponance Inc. Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $120.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.21. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $100.83 and a 1 year high of $145.26. The company has a market capitalization of $223.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

