Xponance Inc. Increases Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4,486.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,284,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,276 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

