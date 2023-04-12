Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Thoughtworks by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

In related news, CFO Erin Cummins purchased 14,500 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,228.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Guo Xiao acquired 35,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,903.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Erin Cummins acquired 14,500 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

