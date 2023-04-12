Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 210,638 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AppLovin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APP opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.79. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on APP. Citigroup cut their price target on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at $21,559,347.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,404.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,322 shares of company stock worth $2,140,975 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

