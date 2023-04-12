Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 27,406 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 1,564.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $32.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

