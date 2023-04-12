Xponance Inc. Invests $202,000 in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 3.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $38,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $38,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,298.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,692,174 shares of company stock valued at $760,315,195 in the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DV opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.52 and a beta of 0.82. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

