Xponance Inc. Invests $219,000 in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on RXDX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $113.97 on Wednesday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $129.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a current ratio of 31.04.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
