Xponance Inc. Invests $222,000 in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

AIMC stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.35.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

