Xponance Inc. Invests $238,000 in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:WOR opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $65.17.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,861. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Further Reading

