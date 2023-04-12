Xponance Inc. Invests $246,000 in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,928 shares of company stock worth $7,441,409. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $205.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.88 and a 200-day moving average of $188.67. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $253.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

