Xponance Inc. Invests $250,000 in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

