Xponance Inc. Invests $276,000 in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $14,372,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

