Xponance Inc. Makes New $116,000 Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $778.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.73. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $76.77.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($11.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

