Xponance Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 27,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

PECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

