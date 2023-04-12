Xponance Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,993 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 118.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the third quarter valued at $101,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $913,190 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BOX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

