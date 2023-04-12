Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,145,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,002,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,644 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on COLD. Truist Financial lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.94.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.50. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,256.96%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

