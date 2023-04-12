Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 108.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR opened at $128.43 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.36 and a 200 day moving average of $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATKR. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.