Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,212,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth approximately $5,770,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $5,409,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $3,543,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $129.67 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $152.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

