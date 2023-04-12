Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,751 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 471,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 362,258 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Stories

