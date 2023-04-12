Xponance Inc. Purchases 4,757 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,872,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,336,000 after purchasing an additional 859,223 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.