Xponance Inc. Purchases 742 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFE. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,487 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

