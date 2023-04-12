Xponance Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 87.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 191.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 2,115.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 22,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $130.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.29 and a 200 day moving average of $108.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.02 and a beta of 1.87. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $234.89.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 352,173 shares of company stock valued at $41,447,437. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

